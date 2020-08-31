Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $525.00. 116,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.91. The company has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

