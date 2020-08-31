Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 186,626 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186,626 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 399,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,254. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

