Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 984 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 189,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.