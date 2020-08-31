Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. 45,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

