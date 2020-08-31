Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securiti began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.15. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.