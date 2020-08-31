Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 10.40% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

