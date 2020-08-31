Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,080.75 ($27.19).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON:FDEV traded up GBX 190 ($2.48) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,270 ($29.66). 101,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $883.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.31. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 875 ($11.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,135 ($27.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,945.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.50.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.