General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

