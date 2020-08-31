Giant Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.59, $10.42 and $11.91. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $132,643.56 and $8,233.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00441415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010106 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011844 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,240,688 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

