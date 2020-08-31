Glenview Trust Co Sells 662 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

