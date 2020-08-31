Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $5,079,600.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00.

GL opened at $84.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

