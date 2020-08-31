Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,310,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,180 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after buying an additional 107,065 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,909,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 7,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

