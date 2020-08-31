Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFTU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Beaufort Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

Shares of GFTU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 684.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 672.70. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

