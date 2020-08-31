Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beaufort Securities raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). 1,022,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 684.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 672.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

