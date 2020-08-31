Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Beaufort Securities increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

GFTU stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

