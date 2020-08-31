Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $508,173.52 and approximately $147.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.01663469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00178440 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,068.97 or 3.24391860 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

