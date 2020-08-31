Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GGAL stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 543.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 246,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

