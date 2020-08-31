GSX Techedu (GSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 407.95 and a beta of -0.35. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

