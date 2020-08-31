Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.78, a P/E/G ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

