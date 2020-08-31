Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.