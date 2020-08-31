H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

HEES opened at $21.31 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

