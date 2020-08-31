Head to Head Contrast: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $37.79, suggesting a potential downside of 20.27%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.49% -24.03% -11.97% Net Element -8.71% -135.09% -25.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 15.87 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -83.14 Net Element $65.00 million 0.49 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Net Element on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

