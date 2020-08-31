Head to Head Survey: Boxlight (BOXL) & Its Competitors

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxlight to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million -$9.40 million -1.80 Boxlight Competitors $550.98 million $39.85 million 41.57

Boxlight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight Competitors 411 1203 1374 63 2.36

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.99%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% Boxlight Competitors 657.61% -60.89% 5.82%

Summary

Boxlight peers beat Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

