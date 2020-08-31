Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,008. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.