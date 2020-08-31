Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,591,000 after buying an additional 88,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

