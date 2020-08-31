Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 23,378 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vicor worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

