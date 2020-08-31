Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Survey

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Hennessy Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hennessy Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Capital and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital N/A 23.68% 0.38% AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.60% -1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Capital and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.80 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -9.18

Hennessy Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Capital has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hennessy Capital and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.74%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Hennessy Capital.

Summary

Hennessy Capital beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

