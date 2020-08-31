Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

