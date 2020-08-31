Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.12.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.