HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,292,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $179,396,000 after acquiring an additional 167,967 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

