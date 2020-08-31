Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

LON HTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 161.60 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.29.

In related news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

