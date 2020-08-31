Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,768. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

