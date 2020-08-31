Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Heather Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.50) on Monday. ConvaTec Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.45 ($2.79).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

