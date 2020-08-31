Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,323.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.65 on Monday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

