Insider Selling: CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Sells 15,584 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $852.48 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $783.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

