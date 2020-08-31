Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Intellicheck from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

