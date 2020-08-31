Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,041 call options.

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $90,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,846.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,700. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.