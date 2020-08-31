Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Critical Contrast

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Irhythm Technologies and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 0 10 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $178.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.77%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 28.06 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -101.73 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 72.93 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irhythm Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26% SANUWAVE Health -1,582.50% N/A -420.19%

Risk and Volatility

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Irhythm Technologies beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

