iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

SDG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

