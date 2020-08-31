iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 223.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 188,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,826. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

