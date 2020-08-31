Istar Inc. Acquires 4,639 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,995.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,579,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,572,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.32.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. bought 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80.

SAFE stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Safehold Inc has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Safehold by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.