Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ITRN stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.