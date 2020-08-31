IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.49. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

