James D. Dondero Buys 1,250 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NREF opened at $15.00 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

