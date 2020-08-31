Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

