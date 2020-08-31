Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 6,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

