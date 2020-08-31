Jeffrey P. Bialos Sells 17,424 Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $84,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MICT opened at $4.90 on Monday. MICT Inc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.93.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MICT. ValuEngine raised shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

