John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of JHML stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,765. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

