John Wood Group’s (WG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,099,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.53. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.70 ($6.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,546.45). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Insiders have bought 7,977 shares of company stock worth $1,734,404 in the last 90 days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

