JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $70.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.72.

NYSE DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Dell by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after acquiring an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

